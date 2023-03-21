WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man walked away from the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Monday with his felony charge dismissed by a jury.

He brought a large wrench to a parking dispute in a mobile home park three years ago, but ultimately was not found to have intentionally used the tool to cause injury.

William Bruce McBride, 49, was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, which comes with up to five years in prison. Or he could have been convicted of a lesser charge. Instead, the jury, after a three-day trial and close to two hours of deliberation, found him not guilty.

Prosecutor Jill Dashner argued in closing that McBride arrived at the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park, his home on Opal Lane and off Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls, from work at about 5:13 p.m. on March 20, 2020, looking to “defend his territory.”

The defendant found a vehicle parked in what he said was known to be his spot near his home, despite the parking lot having no lines or no official policy in place for where residents may leave their vehicles.

It was the second time, McBride said while testifying, that his neighbor Kyle Howard – the victim – had parked there. He had wanted to talk with him about the situation.

Instead of writing a note, getting management involved, or simply driving away, Dashner emphasized that McBride parked behind Howard’s vehicle, had the two-foot, nine pound wrench – used in his line of work – ready in a passenger side seat, and was looking to “engage in confrontation.”

The two got in a scuffle that ended in McBride putting Howard in a chokehold on the concrete lot. He left his neighbor with abrasions, including to his face, as well as a reported concussion.

However, he declined medical attention on the scene and drove to a gas station to get refreshments afterwards.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey was successful in arguing that the prosecution had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that his client’s actions were intentional and instead were completed out of self-defense when he realized Howard was both bigger and younger.

The blood on the wrench was proven to be Howard’s and the victim told the jury he was hit as many as four times with it.

However, the only person called to the stand who testified to having seen most of the fight unfold was Tiffini Meany, a longtime friend of McBride’s, who happened to be in the area visiting another buddy in the park.

She backed McBride’s side of the story, saying that Howard was the one to advance and threaten him.

But Dashner questioned why Meany didn’t come to his aid if he had been the one who was being threatened. She replied that it was none of her business.

The only other person believed to have been present called 911 and is now deceased. That person described McBride as “swinging” the wrench in the audio recording played before the jury, but never said it struck Howard.

While Hoffey noted his client had the wrench, he contended that the tool could have been used to crack someone’s skull, but he merely waved it in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Meany, too, denied Howard had ever been struck with the wrench despite Dashner saying the injuries were consistent with those of injuries caused by the tool, seen by the public safety officers on the scene and were photographed afterwards for the jury to see.

The prosecutor, also as part of her final argument, questioned the validity of the friend’s testimony, who had been convicted of theft in the past.

Friday proved to be the first time that McBride had given his side of the story as police had tried to get in touch with him three years ago but were unsuccessful in speaking with him.

In addition to the defendant, his friend, and the victim, witnesses who testified included two public safety officers and the defendant’s roommate. The public safety officers responded to the call but arrived after the fight. The roommate was inside the home cleaning his golf clubs.

Judge David Staudt presided over the trial.

