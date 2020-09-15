Jury duty looks different as trials resume in Black Hawk County courts

Even those who aren’t chosen can keep the face shield.

There will be more differences once the trial starts.

The jury box will remain empty, and jurors will be socially distant when seated in the front rows of the gallery.

“We wouldn’t be able to, with the 12 seats, actually seat all of them up there (in the jury box). Being seated in the gallery is going to allow them to be able to keep that six-foot distance,” Ernst said.

Spectators will be seated in the gallery’s back rows.

Attorneys, judges and witnesses will join jurors in wearing the face masks. Court officials said the clear plastic shield makes it easier to convey facial expressions and helps the court transcriptionist following the statements.

Ernst said improvements have been made to the courtroom microphones and sound system.

“I think sound is the biggest concern we have, making sure everybody can hear everybody,” she said.

Sidebars -- in which the jury normally is sent out while the attorneys and judge argue points of law -- will be conducted in a side room; the jury will remain in the courtroom.