Jury deliberating in Waterloo infant abuse trial

WATERLOO – A jury is deciding if a Waterloo father injured his infant son, breaking ribs and causing bruises.

Kevin Lee Faulkner, 30, is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, and a Black Hawk County jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon following two days of testimony.

Faulkner’s 3-month-old son’s mother took the child to a clinic in September 2020 suspecting thrush because the baby was fussy and wouldn’t eat.

A nurse practitioner noticed bruising and swelling on the baby’s head. The mother said she believed it happened when the child rolled into the side of a pack-and-play, but staff became suspicious because children that small can’t roll with force, and pack-and-plays are usually soft.

The Iowa Department of Human Services was notified, and a follow-up doctor visit found bruises on the chest and two broken ribs in the process of healing.

Authorities allege Faulkner, who had been looking after the child while the mother was at work, admitted to squeezing the child to help him go to the bathroom because he was constipated.

The defense argued Faulkner’s squeezing, which was similar to a bear hug and had been suggested by a doctor, couldn’t have been forceful enough to break the ribs or cause the other injuries.

During trial, the mother testified that other family members had lived at the house — including a person with behavioral problems who had earlier been “rough” with the baby. Another relative, who had been kicked out of the house for drug use, had briefly looked after the baby about a week before the bruises were found, according to trial testimony.

The mother also testified that Faulkner had been rough with her other children.

