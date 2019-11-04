{{featured_button_text}}

NEW HAMPTON -- A Chickasaw County jury has found a Priaire du Chien, Wis., man guilty of lesser charges in the 2018 beating death of a Decorah man outside his home.

Jurors met for half of Friday and returned to the courthouse on Monday morning to continue deliberations in the case of 19-year-old Dalton Adam. After about an hour and a half, they announced they had reached a verdict --- guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Adam had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life prison sentence, in the death of 46-year-old David Hansen.

Voluntary manslaughter carries up to 10 years behind bars.

Authorities Adam and his friend, Jacob Seelinger, got into a confrontation with Hansen, Seelinger's mother's boyfriend, on the night of July 12, 2018. Hansen was knocked to the ground, and Seelinger and Adam punched and kicked him numerous times while he was defenseless.

Hansen never regained consciousness and died in a hospital in August 2018 of brain injuries received in the attack.

During trial, the defense argued that Adam had punched Hansen once in self defense, the blow toppled him, and he struck his head on the cement driveway, which was the cause of the fatal injury.

Prosecutors said an autopsy wasn't able to pinpoint if the fatal blow came from the fall or the flurry punches and kicks that followed. The state argued the number of strikes showed an intent to kill.

During deliberations on Friday, jurors asked about the removal of life support and for a definition of intent.

Seelinger was found guilty of second-degree murder during an earlier trial.

 

