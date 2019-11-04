Deputies handcuff Dalton Adam, 19, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., after jurors in Chickasaw County found him guilty Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the beating death in 2018 of David Hansen of Decorah. The trial was moved to New Hampton on a change of venue.
Dalton Adam, 19, at center, listens to his defense attorneys Monday following a jury's verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death in 2018 of a Decorah man. The trial was moved to Chickasaw County on a change of venue.
Dalton Adam, 19, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., speak with defense attorneys Monday following a jury's verdict against him of guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He was accused of participating in the beating death of David Hansen of Decorah in 2018.
Deputies handcuff Dalton Adam, 19, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., after jurors in Chickasaw County found him guilty Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the beating death in 2018 of David Hansen of Decorah. The trial was moved to New Hampton on a change of venue.
Dalton Adam, 19, at center, listens to his defense attorneys Monday following a jury's verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death in 2018 of a Decorah man. The trial was moved to Chickasaw County on a change of venue.
Dalton Adam, 19, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., speak with defense attorneys Monday following a jury's verdict against him of guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He was accused of participating in the beating death of David Hansen of Decorah in 2018.
NEW HAMPTON -- A Chickasaw County jury has found a Priaire du Chien, Wis., man guilty of lesser charges in the 2018 beating death of a Decorah man outside his home.
Jurors met for half of Friday and returned to the courthouse on Monday morning to continue deliberations in the case of 19-year-old Dalton Adam. After about an hour and a half, they announced they had reached a verdict --- guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
Adam had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life prison sentence, in the death of 46-year-old David Hansen.
Voluntary manslaughter carries up to 10 years behind bars.
Authorities Adam and his friend, Jacob Seelinger, got into a confrontation with Hansen, Seelinger's mother's boyfriend, on the night of July 12, 2018. Hansen was knocked to the ground, and Seelinger and Adam punched and kicked him numerous times while he was defenseless.
Hansen never regained consciousness and died in a hospital in August 2018 of brain injuries received in the attack.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.