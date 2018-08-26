WATERLOO – A Janesville man has been convicted of taking part in an operation that brought methamphetamine to Iowa and sold it in the Waterloo area in 2013 and 2014.
It took jurors about three hours of deliberation before they returned a verdict finding Robert Lewis, 43, guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Lewis faces 10 years to life in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Prosecutors said Lewis began working with others to distribute ice meth in the Waterloo area in the summer of 2013, taking over part of Blue Schmitt’s drug operation when Schmitt fled to Mexico to avoid prison in the United States.
Lewis and others obtained meth from Michael Pineda in California, and it was shipped the through FedEx hidden in car part boxes.
Lewis received two or three pounds a week, and he and others broke the meth down into smaller quantities for sale, servicing Schmitt’s customers. Lewis also used his daughter to register a vehicle for the head of the drug organization and allowed other members of the conspiracy access to his home, referred to at trial as the “clubhouse,” for the purpose of repackaging and distributing the drug.
Lewis left Iowa in the fall of 2013, but continued to receive methamphetamine from his associates. For example, in January 2014, one person attempted to send Lewis methamphetamine hidden in a Hamburger Skillet prepared meal box. FedEx employees flagged the package as suspicious and investigators ultimately seized a quarter ounce of methamphetamine from inside the box.
A federal grand jury handed up indictment charging Lewis, Michael Pineda, Samuel Arias, Brandon Neil Harders, Janeth Pineda and Jeffery "Slim" Westberg in November 2017. Michael and Janeth Pineda, Arias, Harders and Westberg all pleaded guilty earlier this year.
