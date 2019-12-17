{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE -- A Buchanan County jury has found an Independence woman guilty in the 2017 stabbing death of her ex-husband.

Jurors returned their verdict on Tuesday, finding Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, guilty of first-degree murder.

First-degree murder is punishable by mandatory life in prison without parole. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors said she entered 39-year-old Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, and stabbed him repeatedly. She then grabbed their 9-year-old son with plans to take him to live with relatives in Minnesota.

Most of the facts of the case weren't disputed. Hillary Hunziker's attorney argued she was insane at the time of the crime and had asked jurors to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Testimony at trial pitted two mental health experts against each other.

A licensed mental health counselor called by the state opined that Hillary Hunziker was knew right from wrong and was able to formulate a plan to kill her ex and follow through with it.

The defense presented testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who noted she had seven mental health hospitalizations in the three years leading up to the slaying and concluded she was insane.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments