CEDAR RAPIDS -- A jury has found a former Elma man guilty in connection with a hoard of guns found at the house where he was staying in 2011.
Michael Duane Strain, 62, was also found guilty of possessing a rifle he brought to a store for repairs in 2010 despite prior convictions for fleeing and firearm and explosives charges in Minnesota.
It took the six-man, six-woman jury about an hour and a half to find Strain guilty of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
"This is a gentleman who wanted to have guns and found ways to have guns," Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Morfitt told jurors during closing arguments.
Morfitt said Strain brought a .22-caliber Marlin rifle missing a stock and a trigger spring to an Elma gun shop for repairs in 2010. He also bought hundreds of rounds of ammunition and shotgun and revolver accessories that didn't require Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms paperwork.
Morfitt said Strain knew he was barred from possessing firearms because he regularly asked the store owner if he could buy guns without the required ATF questionnaire, a questionnaire that asked about criminal convictions.
The prosecutor also noted Strain told an ATF agent that all the guns in the Elma home where he lived with his brother and brother's girlfriend were locked in safes, but a 2011 search warrant found 13 unsecured firearms throughout the house, including a Russian bolt-action rifle that his brother's girlfriend had bought less than an hour after Strain expressed interest in the weapon at the gun shop.
Strain, who acted as his own attorney and earlier fought to have the charges dismissed on sovereign citizen theories, didn't take the stand at trial. He didn't present any defense witnesses and only lightly cross-examined the government's witnesses.
During closing arguments, he admitted he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing guns. But he said the guns at the Elma home belonged to his brother and brother's girlfriend. He said the Marlin rifle was merely a barrel that the shop owner then turned into a completed gun and tried to sell to someone else.
"Yesterday was a day of smoke and mirrors ... Today you must weigh the facts, not hearsay," Strain told jurors.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Strain told the court he plans to appeal the verdict.
Strain was indicted for the guns in 2011, but he disappeared and wasn't located until July 2019 when he was found living on a ranch near Garryowen, Mont., on the Crow Indian Reservation.
Authorities said they found 20 other guns and thousands of rounds of ammo scattered throughout the Montana home in much the same fashion as in Elma.
During trial, Strain said the Montana guns belonged to someone else. Those weapons are the subject of other charges against Strain in federal court in Montana.
Jurors heard nothing about the sovereign beliefs Strain ascribed to --- theories that laws don't apply to people who have cut ties with the United States.
His earlier legal troubles stemmed from a traffic incident in Minnesota where he refused to pull over for a state trooper and argued his sovereign status made him immune traffic laws. After he was convicted of fleeing the traffic stop, deputies found a pipe bomb in his vehicle that was parked at the Red Wing, Minn., courthouse, and they found a short-barrel shotgun at his home.
