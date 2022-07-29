Jury considering suit over lead paint exposure

WATERLOO — A Waterloo mother is asking a jury to award more than $1.1 million in damages after her son was hospitalized with high lead levels in 2019.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in the suit brought by Victoria Fuhrman who said her landlord, Chase Keller, failed to disclose the presence of lead paint when she and her then 2-year-old son began renting an apartment on Logan Avenue.

“Without the disclosure, people are in danger,” her attorney, Bradley Kaspar, told jurors.

The boy spent more than a week in the hospital and still suffers from behavioral issues, according to testimony.

Kaspar asked jurors to award his client and her son $500,000 in punitive damages plus $100,000 in past pain and suffering, $100,000 in future pain and suffering, $100,000 for past loss of companionship, $100,000 for future loss on companionship, and $9,134 in past medical expenses.

Testimony at trial showed that the boy was found with high lead levels in February 2019 and he was hospitalized when those levels reached 46 micrograms per deciliter of blood.

Kaspar said when Fuhrman notified the landlord about the lead problem, he asked for a rent check and took steps to have her evicted.

Keller’s attorney, Brian Marty, told jurors the plaintiffs are asking for more than $1.1 million for behavioral issues the child had before they moved into the apartment. He said evidence showed Fuhrman had told medical staff that her son had the issues before they began renting in December 2018.

He said Keller didn’t know about lead paint at the Logan address and had nothing to lose in disclosing it because he had done so at another rental property where lead was discovered.

Marty also noted that after the two moved out, the child’s lead levels began to climb again, and x-rays showed lead in his digestive tract.

“It tells us he is still ingesting lead somewhere,” Marty said.

The defense questioned if the lead could have come from another source, such as a family member’s home on Kern Street where they stayed before and after their time on Logan.

Jurors began deliberating the case Thursday afternoon.