Jury considering evidence in 2020 homicide

WATERLOO — Jurors are trying to determine if a Waterloo man acted in self-defense when he shot and killed his friend in May 2020.

Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Terrell “Rello” Flowers at Flowers’ brothers’ home on Crescent Place.

Assistant County Attorney Heather Jackson said Phillips had been close to the Flowers family. Both came to Waterloo from the Chicago area, and Phillips was a cousin to one of the Flowers brothers, according to testimony.

“They treated him like family, and he betrayed them,” Jackson told jurors Tuesday during closing arguments following about two weeks of evidence.

Phillips told jurors that he was defending himself after Flowers knocked him to the floor, choked him and then pointed a gun at him. Phillips said he fired a single shot into Flowers’ arm with his own gun. The bullet passed through his arm and lodged in his chest, hitting his heart and lungs.

Prosecutors said the self-defense argument didn’t hold water because witnesses said Phillips had warned them he was going to shoot up the house when he left on the heels of an earlier argument with Flowers. And Phillips then texted Flowers that he was “fina die” before returning to the home about 26 minutes later with a 9 mm pistol.

“That was a warning to Terrell Flowers about what he was going to do next,” Jackson said. “He had 26 minutes to deliberate.”

Four others at the house — other brothers and friends — testified that both Phillips and Flowers had guns drawn on one another at one point as the argument continued, but they said Flowers had holstered his Glock seconds before Phillips fired.

During closings, the defense pointed out discrepancies in the witness accounts.

“There are so many inconsistencies with these four individuals,” said defense attorney Matthew Hoffey. “We have different stories of the same event.”

After the shooting, Phillips drove to an acquaintance’s home on Linwood Avenue where he acquired another vehicle at gunpoint. Police found him hours later at a LaPorte Road hotel carrying the 9 mm pistol that killed Flowers.

During a police interview, Phillips denied possessing the gun and said he wasn’t at the Crescent Place home at the time of the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.