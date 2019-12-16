INDEPENDENCE -- Jurors have been tasked with determining if Hillary Lee Hunziker was insane when she stabbed her ex-husband to death in his home in 2017 and took off with their 9-year-old son.
Deliberations in her first-degree murder trial began Monday afternoon after a forensic psychiatrist testified it was his opinion the 34-year-old Independence woman was psychotic at the time of the crime.
"I believe that her psychosis prevented her from understanding the nature and quality of her actions and more specifically prevented her from understanding the wrongfulness of her actions. She believed that the only way to save her son was to kill her ex-husband. While she may have recognized that it was legally wrong, she felt it was morally correct," Dr. Thomas Gratzer testified in a video deposition played for jurors.
Gratzer noted she had seven mental health hospitalizations in the three years leading up to the slaying and had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder.
Authorities said Hillary Hunziker entered 39-year-old Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home under cover of night, stabbed him while he was in bed and then drove off with their son Nov. 6, 2017.
Defense attorney Laura Gavigan asked jurors to find her client not guilty by reason of insanity, saying Hillary Hunziker was driven by delusions that her ex was sexually abusing the boy -- abuse claims that had been repeatedly investigated and disproven before the attack.
Testimony at trial showed Hillary Hunziker's plan included having their son taken to Minnesota to be raised by her brother and sister-in-law and then committing suicide so she could be reincarnated as a fetus in her sister-in-law's womb and become her son's sibling.
"These acts weren't those of a cold and calculated criminal mastermind but rather the perfect storm of events that took someone who was barely hanging onto mental stability and pushed them over the edge," Gavigan said.
Gavigan said Hillary Hunziker had been on anti-psychotic and sleep medications. Days before the homicide, she had run out of sleep meds and was having trouble refilling the prescription, Gavigan said.
On the night of the slaying, Hillary Hunziker was traveling home after attending a baptism in Minnesota and was suffering from sleep deprivation, which triggered a psychotic episode, Gavigan said.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko argued mental illness doesn't constitute insanity, and while Hillary Hunziker had mental health issues the evidence at trial showed she was able to carry out her plan to kill her ex-husband.
“She had the capacity to know her actions were legally wrong when she committed them,” Krisko said. “She knew this was a human being. She knew she was going to end his life, and she knew she was stabbing him with a knife to do that. She knew the consequences of repeatedly stabbing him would end in death.”
During trial, a licensed mental health counselor testified she found Hillary Hunziker was sane and knew right from wrong because she paused at her ex's doorway to build up the courage to enter and attack him and abandoned a plan to gut him when she realized a 911 call had been placed. She also took steps to avoid detection by law enforcement while driving away, turning off her headlights and occasionally pulling over.
Jurors will return to the courthouse on Tuesday to continue deliberations.
Jason Hunziker
Hillary Lee Hunziker
