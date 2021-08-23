Jury begins deliberation in case of Manchester man who shot ex-girlfriend

The defense had filed a notice it could use a diminished capacity defense and argue that he couldn't form the specific intent to want to kill at the time of the shooting. Krogmann had suffered from bipolar and major depressive disorders, and the defense also called a forensic psychologist to the stand during trial.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said Krogmann’s intentions were clear because he told Smith that if he couldn’t have her, no one could and they were going to die before he started shooting.

After the third shot, he also told her he didn’t think it would take her that long for her to die.

“What else does he need to tell you about what his intention was,” Krisko said.

Just because he didn’t end up killing her doesn’t mean he didn’t intend to kill her when he fired, she said.

“You don’t get a break if you change your mind,” Krisko said.

Another jury had found Krogmann guilty, but the conviction was overturned on appeal. The trial was moved from Delaware County, where it happened, to the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo on a change of venue.

