Jury begins deliberation in case of Manchester man who shot ex-girlfriend

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury is weighing the evidence in the case of a Manchester man who shot his ex-girlfriend three times with a revolver in 2009.
There is no dispute that Robert “Bob” Krogmann shot Jean Smith in her Dundee home after she refused to get back together with him.
The question for the jury is was he trying to kill her.
Krogmann, now 63, is charged with attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury.
Defense attorney Angela Campbell said Krogmann’s intent wasn’t to kill Smith.
“He never wanted her to die,” Campbell said during closing arguments on Monday.
“He had the ability … He had the physical capability … The gun worked, the bullets worked,” Campbell said. If he wanted her dead, she would be dead, Campbell said.
Smith testified that Krogmann shot her once in the torso with a .44 magnum after she turned down his reunion request.
They talked briefly and he shot her a second time, hitting her hand and arm. After a few more words, there was a third shot, which struck her spine, and she collapsed.
After that he quit shooting, and Krogmann got her a pillow and allowed her to phone her mother. Authorities were eventually called, and Smith received medical treatment that saved her life.
The defense had filed a notice it could use a diminished capacity defense and argue that he couldn't form the specific intent to want to kill at the time of the shooting. Krogmann had suffered from bipolar and major depressive disorders, and the defense also called a forensic psychologist to the stand during trial.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said Krogmann’s intentions were clear because he told Smith that if he couldn’t have her, no one could and they were going to die before he started shooting.
After the third shot, he also told her he didn’t think it would take her that long for her to die.
“What else does he need to tell you about what his intention was,” Krisko said.
Just because he didn’t end up killing her doesn’t mean he didn’t intend to kill her when he fired, she said.
“You don’t get a break if you change your mind,” Krisko said.
Another jury had found Krogmann guilty, but the conviction was overturned on appeal. The trial was moved from Delaware County, where it happened, to the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo on a change of venue.