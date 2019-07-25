{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO -- Prosecutors said Brian Allen Fullhart shot his wife in the head as she knelt in the back of a Cresco mobile home because he was angry.

"He's angry at his wife. He thinks she's leaving him," Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown told jurors on Thursday as trial wrapped up in Howard County District Court.

Authorities said Brian Fullhart made Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart, 34, kneel and then put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger on the night of Feb. 28, 2018.

Trial began last week, and the issue before the jury is whether meth and mental illness prevented Brian Fullhart from being able to form the intent to kill.

Brown said that testimony that Brian Fullhart had threatened to kill his wife if she ever divorced him a week before the shooting --- and that he later told her she was dead when she took off her wedding ring and placed it before him --- showed he had malice and intended to kill his wife.

"He carried it out ... When he got the opportunity to put a bullet in Zoe's head, he did it. He carried out his threats," Brown said.

During an interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent hours after the shooting, Brian Fullhart had called himself a murder, said he was going to hell and demonstrated how he fired the shot.

On the stand during trial on Wednesday, Fullhart said he wasn't in the right frame of mind during the shooting and didn't think before he pulled the trigger, but he admitted he intended to kill her. And he confirmed he still considered himself a murderer.

He also said he had been using meth with his friends, who were trying to get him to think his wife was cheating on him.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said Fullhart was psychotic at the time of the shooting.

"There is no question Brian Fullhart is responsible for the death of Zoanne Fullhart ... The real question is were Brian's actions deliberate, willful, premeditated with the specific intent to kill?"

He said his client should be convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Jurors began deliberations at about noon on Thursday.

