WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County jury will continue its deliberations this morning in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins.
The jury of seven women and five men were sent to deliberate just before 1 p.m. following several hours of closing arguments. They were dismissed for the day around 4:40 p.m.
Liggins, 56, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990.
The girl’s burning body was discovered around 9 p.m. in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. She had been sexually abused and strangled to death before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said in her closing argument Lewis first left her house that night on her prized possession — her bicycle — to play with friends. Liggins, who was a friend of her mother, Sheri McCormick, and stepfather, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, left around the same time because he said he had “people to see and places to go,” Walton said.
Three witnesses said they saw Lewis talking to someone in a maroon Peugeot about a block away from the Glenn home. One of those witnesses identified Liggins as the driver of that car.
The bike was a problem, Walton said. Liggins needed to concoct another reason to get her to leave the house again.
Lewis came back to the house a short time later and was “so excited” she ran her bike into the porch, Walton said. Liggins also returned around that time and asked Glenn if he had gum.
After getting permission from her mother to go to the store, Lewis left on foot. Liggins didn’t stick around long either.
Walton talked about the prior testimony of the liquor store owner, Charlotte McCray, who said Lewis had told her after buying the gum she had to go because she had a friend waiting outside, and the testimony of other witnesses who could place the Peugeot near the school.
Aaron Hawbaker, one of Liggins’ attorneys, argued the case raised more questions than answers.
“You are in a unique position to right a wrong that’s been in existence for 28 years,” he said the jury during a nearly 40-minute closing argument.
Hawbaker argued police zeroed in on Liggins and he was publicly identified as a suspect several days after Lewis was killed. The release of that information tainted the investigation, he said.
Hawbaker said police ignored evidence that would exonerate Liggins and “tried to amplify any evidence that might suggest otherwise.”
“That’s been the history of this case,” he said.
He argued police did not follow-up on information both McCormick and Glenn provided about someone named “Paul” who had been threatening them and chased Lewis home from the bus stop about a month before she was killed.
Hawbaker said there was no evidence Liggins had a motive to kill Lewis and he allowed police to search his room at the Hillside Inn and his car. He further argued there is no forensic evidence and several witnesses were unreliable.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton in his rebuttal argument said gas had been poured on the girl’s genital area “so that there would be no trace, so that there would be no evidence.”
He said forensic or trace evidence can also be destroyed by cleaning and pointed to testimony about a damp area underneath the back seat of the Peugeot and a former Hillside Inn resident who said he heard the shower running in Liggins’ room early on Sept. 18, 1990.
In his closing argument, Hawbaker argued there was no indication that cleaning solution or bleach had been used in the vehicle, nor was there any testing done to see how long the damp stain had been there.
Liggins has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison twice in the death of Lewis. Both convictions were overturned.
His third trial was moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
The trial began Aug. 28 with jury selection; testimony began on Aug. 30.
