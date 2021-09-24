Jurors weigh fatal 2020 shooting

WATERLOO – Jurors are weighing the evidence in a November shooting that claimed the life of Jada Young-Mills.

Much of what happened isn’t in dispute.

Young-Mills, 27, and her friends were involved in an argument and fight with 36-year-old LaSondra Annette Johnson outside the home of a mutual acquaintance on Dawson Street. Johnson retreated to the passenger seat of her SUV, retrieved a gun and fired once, striking Young-Mills in the chest and killing her.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said Johnson was left with no choice but to shoot. She was attacked by several people who were struggling for control of the vehicle door and trying to get at her, Watt said.

“It’s your right to defend yourself,” Watt said.

Following the shooting, the police had tunnel vision and made a quick arrest, then scrambled to make the facts fit, Watt said.

Johnson told police following the shooting and testified again on the stand during trial that she was being attacked when she fired what she intended to be a warning shot into the air.