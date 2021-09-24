Jurors weigh fatal 2020 shooting

WATERLOO – Jurors are weighing the evidence in a November shooting that claimed the life of Jada Young-Mills.
Much of what happened isn’t in dispute.
Young-Mills, 27, and her friends were involved in an argument and fight with 36-year-old LaSondra Annette Johnson outside the home of a mutual acquaintance on Dawson Street. Johnson retreated to the passenger seat of her SUV, retrieved a gun and fired once, striking Young-Mills in the chest and killing her.
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said Johnson was left with no choice but to shoot. She was attacked by several people who were struggling for control of the vehicle door and trying to get at her, Watt said.
“It’s your right to defend yourself,” Watt said.
Following the shooting, the police had tunnel vision and made a quick arrest, then scrambled to make the facts fit, Watt said.
Johnson told police following the shooting and testified again on the stand during trial that she was being attacked when she fired what she intended to be a warning shot into the air.
But, Watt said, the state focused on accounts given by witnesses close to Young-Mills and ignored accounts from a neighbor who described seeing a group of women attacking one woman and her boyfriend intervening to break it up. Johnson’s boyfriend also testified at trial that Young-Mills had said during the scuffle that she wasn’t worried because she had the same gun as Johnson. He testified people were still coming at Johnson’s SUV when Johnson fired.
Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach, who prosecuted the case, said the fight had broken up when Johnson shot at Young-Mills, who was unarmed.
“LaSondra Johnson chose to bring a gun to a fistfight, and that is not justified,” Stach said.
“This was not a gun battle where two women are shooting at each other. This was one person with a firearm and a completely unarmed person,” she said.
Evidence presented by the state included testimony from a 14-year-old who said the fight had ended when Johnson asked Young-Mills, “Where’s your gun now?” before aiming and firing. A firearms expert testified there were no gunpowder particles on Young-Mills’ clothing, indicating the shot came from approximately four to six feet away or further.
Police said a grainy security camera video filmed from across the street appears to show Young-Mills take a step back shortly before the muzzle flash.
Stach also questioned how Johnson could use one hand to retrieve her pistol from her glove box, load the magazine into the handle and chamber a round if she was using the other hand to struggle to keep the door closed.
The prosecutor said Johnson was safe inside her vehicle and could have called 911 or simply displayed the gun to scare off the others.
“This wasn’t self-defense. This wasn’t stand your ground. This wasn’t justification. This was cold-blooded murder,” Stach said.
Jurors began deliberations around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and are scheduled to return to the courthouse to resume deliberations Friday.