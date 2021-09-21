Jurors see video of fatal Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – Captured on a surveillance camera from across the street and five houses down, the fire erupting from LaSondra Johnson’s pistol was over in an instant — a thin white horizontal line momentarily flashing in the midnight darkness.
“Jada steps back, and you see the muzzle flash,” Investigator David McFarland said, narrating the events on TVs for the jury.
There was an audible gasp in the courtroom.
Johnson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 14, 2020, shooting death of Jada Young-Mills, 27.
Prosecutors said Johnson and Young-Mills were in an argument over hair extensions, then a physical fight. When the fight was over, Johnson retrieved a 9 mm Ruger handgun from her glovebox, pointed the gun at the unarmed Young-Mills and fired, striking her in the chest, according to prosecutors.
The defense said the fight had not ended and Johnson acted in self-defense when she fired what was intended to be a warning shot.
The video won’t likely settle the matter entirely.
The grainy footage shows Johnson’s SUV pull to the curb in the 700 block of Dawson where her boyfriend’s mother was living. Young-Mills arrives with friends in a second vehicle more than 20 minutes later. The vehicle parks in the street, next to Johnson’s driver’s side door.
McFarland pointed out to jurors as people went from the vehicles to the house and back and milled around outside for several minutes. At some point, people appear to be wrestling on the grass next to the parked vehicles. Others approached, and everyone got to their feet.
Over the next 40 seconds or so, the figures walked toward the passenger’s side of Johnson’s SUV, into the darkness and largely out of view of the camera. Then there was the muzzle flash, and people began scrambling for cover.
The SUV, driven by Johnson’s boyfriend, was partially boxed in with another vehicle parked in front of it and the other vehicle still parked in the street next to it. The video shows Johnson’s SUV backing up a few feet and then going forward, jumping the curb and driving off down the sidewalk and across yards.
McFarland interviewed Johnson about four hours after the shooting.
In a video of the interview played for jurors, Johnson told police Young-Mills and two others had climbed into her SUV when they first arrived and were having a friendly conversation when Young-Mills brought up a prior disagreement over hair extensions that she thought had been settled months earlier.
She said she was pulled out of her vehicle, and a fight ensued outside. She said she eventually got up and went to the passenger side of her vehicle and was trying to close the door as others were trying to get inside.
“I was halfway in the car, the door was still open and they were still trying to come, like all of them trying to get in my car, like get at me,” Johnson said. “Everyone was right here at my door trying to get in.”
She told police she pulled her pistol from the glove box and fired a single warning shot out of the partially open door.
“I just shot in the air. … That’s what I was trying to do,” Johnson told the investigator.
At the end of the interview, McFarland told Johnson that Young-Mills had died of her injuries, and Johnson began sobbing and collapsed to the floor.