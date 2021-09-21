Jurors see video of fatal Waterloo shooting

McFarland pointed out to jurors as people went from the vehicles to the house and back and milled around outside for several minutes. At some point, people appear to be wrestling on the grass next to the parked vehicles. Others approached, and everyone got to their feet.

Over the next 40 seconds or so, the figures walked toward the passenger’s side of Johnson’s SUV, into the darkness and largely out of view of the camera. Then there was the muzzle flash, and people began scrambling for cover.

The SUV, driven by Johnson’s boyfriend, was partially boxed in with another vehicle parked in front of it and the other vehicle still parked in the street next to it. The video shows Johnson’s SUV backing up a few feet and then going forward, jumping the curb and driving off down the sidewalk and across yards.

McFarland interviewed Johnson about four hours after the shooting.

In a video of the interview played for jurors, Johnson told police Young-Mills and two others had climbed into her SUV when they first arrived and were having a friendly conversation when Young-Mills brought up a prior disagreement over hair extensions that she thought had been settled months earlier.