Jurors hear expert testimony in Waterloo murder case

WATERLOO – Experts said they weren’t able to determine how close Jada Young-Mills was to the gun that shot and killed her in November.
Prosecutors said LaSondra Annette Johnson, 36, was the one who fired a small 9mm Ruger pistol following an argument over hair and after a physical fight in front of a friend’s home on Dawson Street had ended.
The defense said the fight was still on and that Johnson acted in self-defense when she fired what she intended to be a warning shot.
On Friday, a 15-year-old girl who was staying with a friend of Young-Mills on Dawson Street said she was outside during the shooting.
The teen said the fight had been broken up, and Young-Mills was standing almost next to the sidewalk when Johnson, in her SUV’s passenger side, cracked open the vehicle door.
“She had said ‘where’s your gun at now, bitch.’ Then she shot her,” the teen said.
“When LaSondra Johnson shot Jada, were they still fighting?” asked Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach asked.
“No, everything was done and over with,” the teen said.
“Was Jada trying to get into LaSondra’s car at all,” Stach asked.
“No, ma’am,” she replied.
“Was anyone trying to attack LaSondra Johnson when she shot Jada? … Did Jada have a gun,” Stach asked.
“No, ma’am,” she replied.
Deputy Medical Examiner Jonathan Thompson, who conducted the autopsy, said Thursday the single gunshot wound to 27-year-old Young-Mills’ chest just below her clavicle didn’t have a muzzle imprint or stippling -- powder burns -- that would be associated with a close-range shooting.
He did note that clothing could catch such particles and prevent the stippling burns.
Criminalist Victor Murillo, a firearms expert with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said the absence of gunshot residue on Young-Mill’s shirt led him to conclude the shot came from approximately four to six feet away or more. He wasn’t able to find any gunpowder particles on the shirt when he used a microscope, although a chemical test found only three particles, he said.
During cross examination, defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich questioned Murillo about the possibility that the shirt could have shed gunpowder particles when it was removed from the body, packaged and transported.
Earlier testimony showed that the shirt was pulled up and later cut as police and paramedics searched for the bullet wound at the scene and then initiated CPR in an attempt to save her life.
Thompson went on to testify that the lone bullet struck Young-Mills from the front, passed through her left lung and hit a rib before exiting her back, causing internal bleeding that likely led to cardiac arrest. He said five smaller marks around the gunshot wound could have come from a zipper on clothing she was wearing.
The medical examiner also noted several bruises and abrasions around her face and head, likely injuries from the fight before the shooting.
Police said Johnson had an abrasion on her left check and redness on her right shoulder.
In other testimony, police said Johnson was cooperative following the shooting and turned over her pistol to officers.