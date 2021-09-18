Jurors hear expert testimony in Waterloo murder case

WATERLOO – Experts said they weren’t able to determine how close Jada Young-Mills was to the gun that shot and killed her in November.

Prosecutors said LaSondra Annette Johnson, 36, was the one who fired a small 9mm Ruger pistol following an argument over hair and after a physical fight in front of a friend’s home on Dawson Street had ended.

The defense said the fight was still on and that Johnson acted in self-defense when she fired what she intended to be a warning shot.

On Friday, a 15-year-old girl who was staying with a friend of Young-Mills on Dawson Street said she was outside during the shooting.

The teen said the fight had been broken up, and Young-Mills was standing almost next to the sidewalk when Johnson, in her SUV’s passenger side, cracked open the vehicle door.

“She had said ‘where’s your gun at now, bitch.’ Then she shot her,” the teen said.

“When LaSondra Johnson shot Jada, were they still fighting?” asked Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach asked.

“No, everything was done and over with,” the teen said.

“Was Jada trying to get into LaSondra’s car at all,” Stach asked.