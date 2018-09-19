WATERLOO – Jurors on Tuesday heard about DNA evidence in the state’s case against three men accused of raping two teens in the basement of a Waterloo home.
Prosecutors allege Deantay Darelle Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith had sex with two 15-year-old girls at Smith’s Adams Street home in June 2012. All three are charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Attorneys for Washington and Deantay Williams, who were ages 18 and 17 respectively at the time of the incident, said the sex was consensual. Smith was 24 at the time, and his attorney said he didn't have sex with the girls.
A fourth person, Eric Webster, pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
On Tuesday, Michael Schmit, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab in Ankeny, told jurors a section of the underwear from one of the girls had genetic material that was a mixture from three or more people, which made it difficult to separate and identify the people involved.
“DNA testing is good with one person. Two people, still pretty good. … When you have more than three people, it can get more complicated,” Schmit told jurors.
Schmit said DNA consistent with Webster -- most of it a 1-in-100-billion match -- was found in another section of the girl’s underwear as well as from samples taken from her body.
Police seized red, yellow, purple and transparent condoms -- some with holes -- from the scene, and Schmit said they contained various mixtures of DNA from one of the girls, Deantay Williams, Webster and Washington.
Webster’s DNA was also found on the swab of Washington’s genitals, prompting Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O'Donnell to ask how that could have happened.
“One explanation would be is if Taevon’s penis was in the same place as Eric Webster’s penis, which, according to the DNA results, would be inside of (the girl),” Schmit said.
In other testimony, Rachael Lindaman said she examined one of the girls in her role as a sexual assault response nurse at UniyPoint-Allen Hospital the morning after the incident. She said the girl told her she was scared and she appeared controlled and quiet and gave brief answers to questions.
“That’s not unusual for someone who has been assaulted. … Everyone reacts to trauma differently,” Lindaman said.
She said the girl told her she was at a party and fell sleep after taking some pills and woke to people having sex with her.
