Jurors hear DNA evidence in fatal robbery trial

WATERLOO – Investigators said they found DNA on a T-shirt that links a Waterloo man to a robbery that turned deadly in Waterloo in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 31, was helping his brother, Robert Lee Williams Jr., with a heist at a Waterloo home to collect on another person’s debt when the brother opened fire on people in a garage, killing 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway.

Ralpheal Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, and during testimony Thursday, Ryan Petruccelli, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Williams’ DNA was part of a mixture found on a T-shirt that had been discarded in the bed of a pickup truck parked in a yard to the south of the Adrian Street address where Hemenway was shot.

The chances the DNA would match someone other than Ralpheal Williams are less than one in 14 octillion, according to Petruccelli. Also found during the search was a surgical mask with Robert Williams Jr.’s DNA in a less than one in 320 octillion match.

DNA tests on two blue rubber gloves and the trigger and handle of a 9 mm pistol found in the neighborhood were inconclusive because the samples were too weak.

Sgt. Kerry Devine with the Waterloo Police Department said she found the handgun, a Smith and Wesson SD9VE, partially buried in a wooded area. Michael Tate, another DCI criminalist, testified the weapon matched the five shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Jurors also saw text messages between Robert Williams Jr. and two others involved in the robbery plan.

They had planned to rob a home on Dearborn Avenue, said Detective Nicholas Sadd with the Waterloo Police Department. He said messages described the target as a “doughboy,” someone who handled money for drug dealers.

At some point it appears they abandoned their initial plan and changed their target to a group of people that included Hemenway working on motorcycles in a garage on Adrian Street, across from the Dearborn address, Sadd said.

On cross-examination by defense attorney John Bishop, Sadd said Ralpheal Williams’ phone wasn’t involved in the text conversations. The defense is arguing that the robbery was never carried out, so Ralpheal Williams can’t be convicted of robbery.

The state rested Thursday, and the defense declined to call any of its own witnesses. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

Robert Williams Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting, and his trial will be at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.