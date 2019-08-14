{{featured_button_text}}

OELWEIN – Services were Monday for an Oelwein woman who died following a July crash near Oran.

Melody Annette Hewitt Dawson, 19, died Aug. 2 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from injuries in the July 31 accident, according to obituary information.

The crash also claimed the life of the other driver, 66-year-old Charles Edward Meyers of Edgewood.

Hewitt was born in California and moved to Oelwein in 2015. She graduated from Oelwein Community High School and worked for Dairy Queen, Casey’s in Fairbank and Oelwein schools.

Meyers, an Edgewood native and 1970 Edgewood-Colesburg High School graduate, was a truck driver for Silver Edge Cooperative.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Hewitt’s Pontiac Grand Prix was on W Avenue and entered Iowa Highway 3/60th Street northeast of Oran without yielding and was struck by Meyer’s Mac truck at about 1:45 p.m. July 31.

