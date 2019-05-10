WATERLOO – A parolee accused of raping a man in his apartment in 2017 told investigators he didn’t have sex with the alleged victim.
William “Breeze” Riley, 67, denied any sexual contact and told police to check the victim for DNA when they questioned him a few days after the attack.
Police did check, and they found Riley’s DNA, according to testimony in court as Riley’s bench trial drew to a close on Thursday.
“DNA doesn’t lie,” Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said during closing arguments, saying Riley apparently thought there wouldn’t be any biological material left by the time the victim, a low-functioning man in his 30s with cerebral palsy, told authorities.
The defense said there was no corroborating evidence the sex was forced and argued the victim wasn’t credible, noting the man said he had left Riley’s apartment after Riley began making sexual advances but then returned, and that the man had asked to borrow Riley’s bicycle the day after the incident.
“One would not do that if he was so afraid of Mr. Riley,” defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said.
Riley is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, which normally carries up to 10 years in prison, but he faces sentencing enhancements because of prior convictions that could lead to a life prison sentence if he is found guilty.
He waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to weigh the evidence. District Court Judge Andrea Dryer took the matter under advisement following testimony and will issue a verdict at a later date.
Riley is required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for sex abuse and burglary for attacking a woman in 1988. In September 2017, he had just been released from prison after serving time for a 2006 store robbery and was moving into a studio apartment on University Avenue where he met the man, who also lived in the building.
The man testified that they had shopped at Goodwill that day and brought a Casey’s General Store pizza back to Riley’s apartment. He said Riley exposed himself and began touching him while the man was on the phone with his girlfriend. The man testified that Riley asked him to take a shower and forced him to have anal sex on the bed. He said he tried to leave, but Riley pulled him back to the bed and continued.
After the incident, the man said he didn’t tell anyone else that night because he didn’t want to wake anyone, and the following day a neighbor told him to call police.
