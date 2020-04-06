Judge upholds Waterloo’s ‘ban the box’ ordinance

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County District Court judge has upheld the city of Waterloo’s “ban-the-box” hiring ordinance.
On Saturday, Senior Judge John Bauercamper sided with the city in rejecting a challenge brought by a business group that alleged the provision — which bars private employers from inquiring about a job applicant’s criminal background until late in the hiring process — exceeded the requirements of federal or state law relating to the hiring process.
“It has always been our intent to support business with this ordinance and to give access to employment to everyone in our city,” Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday in response to the decision.
The City Council passed the “fair chance initiative” in a contested November vote. Proponents said the ordinance allows people with a criminal past to have a fair chance at landing jobs. Opponents argued it unfairly interferes with private business owners’ hiring decisions and would dissuade new businesses from locating in Waterloo.
The bill is set to take effect July 1.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry sued, arguing the ordinance violated a 2017 state law and sought an injunction to prohibit the city from exercising the ordinance in January.
But Bauercamper threw out that challenge in a summary judgment, ruling the city properly adopted the ordinance under its “home rule” authority under the Iowa Constitution.
ABI President Mike Ralston issued a statement expressing disappointment in the judge’s ruling and noting the organization has already filed an appeal.
“Iowa Code preempts local regulation of hiring practices that exceeds state or federal law, and Waterloo’s ordinance does just that,” Ralston said. “The district court’s ruling guts the preemption statute that the Legislature passed just three years ago.”
A bill still alive in the Iowa Legislature — now on hiatus until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic — would prohibit cities or counties from passing hiring laws that go beyond the scope of state law. A similar law pre-empted cities and counties from adopting their own minimum wages applies.
