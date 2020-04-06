Judge upholds Waterloo’s ‘ban the box’ ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County District Court judge has upheld the city of Waterloo’s “ban-the-box” hiring ordinance.

On Saturday, Senior Judge John Bauercamper sided with the city in rejecting a challenge brought by a business group that alleged the provision — which bars private employers from inquiring about a job applicant’s criminal background until late in the hiring process — exceeded the requirements of federal or state law relating to the hiring process.

“It has always been our intent to support business with this ordinance and to give access to employment to everyone in our city,” Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday in response to the decision.

The City Council passed the “fair chance initiative” in a contested November vote. Proponents said the ordinance allows people with a criminal past to have a fair chance at landing jobs. Opponents argued it unfairly interferes with private business owners’ hiring decisions and would dissuade new businesses from locating in Waterloo.

The bill is set to take effect July 1.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry sued, arguing the ordinance violated a 2017 state law and sought an injunction to prohibit the city from exercising the ordinance in January.