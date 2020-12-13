Judge throws out developer's suit against City of Waterloo in failed convention center deal

WATERLOO – A lawsuit alleging the city botched a 2017 deal to sell and renovate the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center has been thrown out of court after the developer apparently walked away from the suit.
“It has become clear that plaintiff has lost interest in the lawsuit, if it has not abandoned it altogether,” U.S. Magistrate Mark Roberts wrote in findings recommending the dismissal of LK Waterloo’s suit. The opinion was incorporated into Judge C.J. Williams’ decision to remove the suit from the docket in November.
LK Waterloo took the city of Waterloo to court after the $20 million agreement to purchase and redevelop the center and adjacent hotel fell through in 2018. The development company claimed city officials fought key aspects of the contract and disparaged the company.
Not long after the suit was filed, the plaintiff allegedly failed to respond to the city’s request for documents pertaining to the allegations. This led to the court admonishing the plaintiff to avoid further delays.
The case was then briefly delayed when the plaintiff’s attorney fell ill and again because of the August derecho that hit Cedar Rapids where the federal courthouse is located, according to court records.
Support Local Journalism
LK operator Edwin Leslie didn’t appear for a September deposition, and a week later the plaintiff’s attorney asked the court’s permission to be taken off the case because of a breakdown in the client-attorney relationship, according to court records. No new attorneys appeared for LK Waterloo by an October deadline.
The city has since hired another firm, Spectra Venue Management, to manage the convention center, which is now undergoing a remodeling.
The adjacent hotel reopened in October as a Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel following a $10 million renovation after it was purchased by South Dakota hotel investor Makenda LLC.
5 stories that uncovered (alleged) wrongdoing in the Cedar Valley in 2020
5 stories that uncovered (alleged) wrongdoing in the Cedar Valley in 2020
Thanks to brave Cedar Valley residents speaking out against injustice, these five stories by staff writer Amie Rivers uncovered and brought to light alleged wrongdoing in the Cedar Valley in 2020.
As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.
The general manager of a chain restaurant is no longer employed there after multiple employees walked off the job in protest of what they say was her racist behavior.
"They looked at me and said, 'You should have been George Floyd.' Then they started chanting 'Trump 2020.'"
WATERLOO — A cook at a downtown Waterloo bar and grill was fired after apparently posting a photo of a fryer full of chicken wings sitting in …
A Facebook post alleging the owner of a downtown BBQ restaurant engages in shady business practices has unearthed several former employees alleging the restaurant owner owes them hundreds of dollars in back pay.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.