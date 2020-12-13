 Skip to main content
Judge throws out developer's suit against City of Waterloo in failed convention center deal
Judge throws out developer's suit against City of Waterloo in failed convention center deal

The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

WATERLOO – A lawsuit alleging the city botched a 2017 deal to sell and renovate the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center has been thrown out of court after the developer apparently walked away from the suit.

“It has become clear that plaintiff has lost interest in the lawsuit, if it has not abandoned it altogether,” U.S. Magistrate Mark Roberts wrote in findings recommending the dismissal of LK Waterloo’s suit. The opinion was incorporated into Judge C.J. Williams’ decision to remove the suit from the docket in November.

Edwin Leslie

Leslie

LK Waterloo took the city of Waterloo to court after the $20 million agreement to purchase and redevelop the center and adjacent hotel fell through in 2018. The development company claimed city officials fought key aspects of the contract and disparaged the company.

Not long after the suit was filed, the plaintiff allegedly failed to respond to the city’s request for documents pertaining to the allegations. This led to the court admonishing the plaintiff to avoid further delays.

The case was then briefly delayed when the plaintiff’s attorney fell ill and again because of the August derecho that hit Cedar Rapids where the federal courthouse is located, according to court records.

LK operator Edwin Leslie didn’t appear for a September deposition, and a week later the plaintiff’s attorney asked the court’s permission to be taken off the case because of a breakdown in the client-attorney relationship, according to court records. No new attorneys appeared for LK Waterloo by an October deadline.

Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center to be expanded as part of remodel

The city has since hired another firm, Spectra Venue Management, to manage the convention center, which is now undergoing a remodeling.

The adjacent hotel reopened in October as a Best Western Plus and Executive Residency hotel following a $10 million renovation after it was purchased by South Dakota hotel investor Makenda LLC.



As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

