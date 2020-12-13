Judge throws out developer's suit against City of Waterloo in failed convention center deal

WATERLOO – A lawsuit alleging the city botched a 2017 deal to sell and renovate the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center has been thrown out of court after the developer apparently walked away from the suit.

“It has become clear that plaintiff has lost interest in the lawsuit, if it has not abandoned it altogether,” U.S. Magistrate Mark Roberts wrote in findings recommending the dismissal of LK Waterloo’s suit. The opinion was incorporated into Judge C.J. Williams’ decision to remove the suit from the docket in November.

LK Waterloo took the city of Waterloo to court after the $20 million agreement to purchase and redevelop the center and adjacent hotel fell through in 2018. The development company claimed city officials fought key aspects of the contract and disparaged the company.

Not long after the suit was filed, the plaintiff allegedly failed to respond to the city’s request for documents pertaining to the allegations. This led to the court admonishing the plaintiff to avoid further delays.

The case was then briefly delayed when the plaintiff’s attorney fell ill and again because of the August derecho that hit Cedar Rapids where the federal courthouse is located, according to court records.

