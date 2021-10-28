Judge sides with former Cedar Falls fire union in case challenging promotion of officers in 2018

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will have to rewrite its job classifications for supervisory staff at the city’s combined safety services department.

In a ruling handed down last week, Judge Bradley Harris sided with the former fire union International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1366 in its challenge of the 2018 promotion process when the city joined its police and fire departments.

Under the order, the city has 45 days to rewrite the job qualifications for the positions of public safety supervisor captain and lieutenant.

“These job applications shall provide for specified experience in both police and firefighting and provide adequate training as is in the best interest of public safety,” Harris’ order states.

But the order didn’t rescind the 2019 promotions and allows the nine staff members to remain in those positions.

“In the case before the court, the City of Cedar Falls unreasonably reduced the qualifications necessary to serve as a PSS-lieutenant or a PSS-captain, and this reduction in qualifications was not for the good of public service,” Harris wrote.

Cedar Falls started cross training new hires in both police and firefighting in 2016, and existing police officers also began cross training. But existing firefighters didn’t and began leaving the department.

The city added the positions of public safety supervisor captain and lieutenant in December 2018. The positions required police or fire experience but didn’t require any specific time in those fields.

The judge found the two new slots were comparable to traditional fire battalion chief and a fire captain positions although without the prerequisite certifications required for the traditional ranks. For example, a fire captain needed to have firefighter II, fire instructor and fire officer I certifications, but the public safety captain only needed to be able to obtain those qualifications.

In February 2020, the city moved forward with full implementation of the public safety model. The union resisted the change, and firefighters were placed on placed on administrative leave, which the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board later determined to be a prohibited labor practice. One firefighter voluntarily joined the public safety officer program, and most of the rest accepted a severance package, with the exception of the local’s president, Scott Dix, who was laid off.

The union challenged the promotions in court, saying they violated the section of Iowa Code that spells out qualifications for police and fire jobs and claiming the city was promoting people to supervisory positions who didn’t have the qualifications to perform their duties, which placed firefighters at risk.

In court, the city argued that Iowa Code doesn’t cover fire and police promotions.

During a bench trial in June, an expert for the city testified that a person with only one day of experience as a volunteer firefighter would meet the fire requirement to become a public safety lieutenant or captain.

“Such a minimum requirement is unreasonable for a person placed in a supervisory role,” the judge wrote in his ruling. He also noted the court doesn’t have the authority to give specific experience or training requirements for the job classifications.

Still, the judge noted that the public safety supervisors now have more than two years of firefighting experience and can remain on during the rewrite.

“There is no reason to believe that better qualified individuals would apply other than those individuals who have performed the duties for the past two and a half years,” Harris wrote. “By allowing those individuals previously promoted to the position of PSS-captain and PSS-lieutenant to remain in their current positions, the city will be able to determine appropriate job classifications for these positions with the best interest of public safety in mind and without the concern that the rewritten job classifications would affect individuals now acting as PSS-captains and PSS-lieutenants.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.