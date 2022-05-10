Judge rules on warrant testimony in trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY – A judge has ruled the defense attorneys for a man accused of killing a state trooper in 2021 can’t ask witnesses about whether law enforcement had warrants when they went to his home.

Attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang, 42, indicated they would like to argue self-defense in the April 2021 slaying of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol in Grundy Center.

The state countered, requesting that the defense be precluded from inquiring about warrants, noting they weren’t needed because the original encounter --- a struggle with a police officer during a traffic stop --- was witnessed by law enforcement.

The state also argued that the law doesn’t allow for the resistance of an arrest.

In a tentative ruling handed down Tuesday morning, Judge Joel Dalrymple said the warrant issue was a matter of law for the court to decide and a not question to put in front of the jury.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker questioned if the defense could ask witnesses if officers told Lang about any warrants or told him he was under arrest during the standoff.

The judge did allow for the defense to make “offers of proof,” which is testimony outside the presence of the jury, to allow the defense to make further argument and to preserve the record.

Jury selection in the case continues this morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.