Judge rules on warrant testimony in trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY – A judge has ruled the defense attorneys for a man accused of killing a state trooper in 2021 can’t ask witnesses about whether law enforcement had warrants when they went to his home.
Attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang, 42, indicated they would like to argue self-defense in the April 2021 slaying of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol in Grundy Center.
The state countered, requesting that the defense be precluded from inquiring about warrants, noting they weren’t needed because the original encounter --- a struggle with a police officer during a traffic stop --- was witnessed by law enforcement.
The state also argued that the law doesn’t allow for the resistance of an arrest.
In a tentative ruling handed down Tuesday morning, Judge Joel Dalrymple said the warrant issue was a matter of law for the court to decide and a not question to put in front of the jury.
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker questioned if the defense could ask witnesses if officers told Lang about any warrants or told him he was under arrest during the standoff.