DAVENPORT --- The public will be admitted to the court proceedings of a 12-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in August, a Scott County District Court judge has ruled.
But the media will not be allowed to name him or take any identifiable photos of the boy or any witnesses under the age of 18.
He will be arraigned Jan. 17. The boy, who the Quad-City Times has not named to this point because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents allege the boy, armed with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, entered a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 and ordered everyone to the ground.
He pointed the gun in the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but forgot to take the safety off and the gun did not fire.
The teacher got the gun away from him and it was secured by law enforcement.
It's not clear why the boy was targeting the teacher.
The boy initially was charged as a juvenile, but a Scott County judge granted a motion to try him as a youthful offender and the case moved to adult court.
If convicted, he would be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before his 18th birthday.
The case would then return to adult court, where a judge could dismiss it or sentence him to adult prison, among other sentencing options.
Reporter Tara Gray contributed to this story.
