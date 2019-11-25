{{featured_button_text}}
Crickett Hollow Zoo

A Siberian tiger, pictured several years ago, rests in its cage at Cricket Hollow Zoo in Manchester.

MANCHESTER (AP) — A judge has ordered that bears, mountain lions, a camel, and other exotic animals be removed from an eastern Iowa roadside zoo.

In a ruling filed Sunday night, District Court Judge Monica Wittig found the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester to be a nuisance and that the exotic animals at the site must be placed at accredited sanctuaries or zoos.

Four plaintiffs sued to have the animals removed and the zoo owned by Pam and Tom Sellner closed. Pam Sellner had operated the zoo since 2002 despite repeated complaints animals were mistreated.

During an October trial, the judge toured the zoo and her ruling described improperly cared for goats and rams, bears that were “a very sad sight to see” and a baboon that was “the saddest and scariest” animal at the zoo.

After that October tour, she had told her courtroom she gagged on the “horrible stench” while touring the facility.

“I walked out (from the zoo) and the first thing I thought was, ‘I need to take at least two showers to feel comfortable,’” the judge said. “And it’s making me shake right now. It’s terrible.”

During the trial, one of the plaintiffs, Tracey Kuehl, described the zoo stench during a 2012 visit and recalled seeing a lion repeatedly ramming itself into the side of the corncrib in which it was contained.

“It was disturbing to me and really very shocking,” Kuehl said. “The thing that struck me was that (Cricket Hollow) was not anywhere close to what I had experienced at any other zoo.”

In April last year a federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling that the zoo violated the Endangered Species Act with its treatment of some animals.

A telephone call to the zoo rang unanswered Monday.

