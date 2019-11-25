MANCHESTER (AP) — A judge has ordered that bears, mountain lions, a camel, and other exotic animals be removed from an eastern Iowa roadside zoo.
In a ruling filed Sunday night, District Court Judge Monica Wittig found the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester to be a nuisance and that the exotic animals at the site must be placed at accredited sanctuaries or zoos.
Four plaintiffs sued to have the animals removed and the zoo owned by Pam and Tom Sellner closed. Pam Sellner had operated the zoo since 2002 despite repeated complaints animals were mistreated.
During an October trial, the judge toured the zoo and her ruling described improperly cared for goats and rams, bears that were “a very sad sight to see” and a baboon that was “the saddest and scariest” animal at the zoo.
After that October tour, she had told her courtroom she gagged on the “horrible stench” while touring the facility.
You have free articles remaining.
“I walked out (from the zoo) and the first thing I thought was, ‘I need to take at least two showers to feel comfortable,’” the judge said. “And it’s making me shake right now. It’s terrible.”
During the trial, one of the plaintiffs, Tracey Kuehl, described the zoo stench during a 2012 visit and recalled seeing a lion repeatedly ramming itself into the side of the corncrib in which it was contained.
“It was disturbing to me and really very shocking,” Kuehl said. “The thing that struck me was that (Cricket Hollow) was not anywhere close to what I had experienced at any other zoo.”
In April last year a federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling that the zoo violated the Endangered Species Act with its treatment of some animals.
A telephone call to the zoo rang unanswered Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.