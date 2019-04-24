ELDORA – A judge has sided with a sexual abuse victim in a lawsuit seeking millions from her lottery-winning abuser.
But registered sex offender Dean Edward Hilpipre, 62, may not be able to pay because he spent the majority of his $100,000 in lottery proceeds on subsequent losing lottery tickets, according to court records.
On April 8, District Court Judge Kurt Stroebe entered a $10 million summary judgment against Hilpipre after the defense missed deadlines and failed to respond to the plaintiffs’ discovery requests in a timely manner. Hilpipre was also sanctioned $2,500 for not responding to the discovery requests.
Hilpipre, formerly of Alden and currently living in Webster City, pleaded to reduced lascivious acts charges in January 2018 for abusing a relative between 2012 and 2016 when she was under 12 years old.
He claimed $100,000 from the state lottery while awaiting sentencing, and the following month, in February 2018, he was sentenced to five years probation under a plea agreement.
His victim and her mother filed a civil lawsuit for damages against Hilpipre in March 2018, and a judge ordered that Hilpipre not spend his lottery winnings.
Following discovery attempts by the victim’s attorneys, Roxanne Conlin and Devin Kelly of Des Moines, the defense provided a breakdown of the $100,000 in lottery winnings.
“The remaining proceeds have all been spent,” defense attorney Maurice Spencer of Waterloo said in court records.
A total of $30,000 was paid to the IRS, and the remaining $70,000 went into his wife’s bank account. Of that, $15,000 went to the house, car and bills, and $55,000 was spent on losing lottery tickets, according to the defense.
