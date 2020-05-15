Judge dismisses new trial motion in 2017 Floyd County slaying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLES CITY -- A Waterloo man won’t be getting a new trial for allegedly killing a Grundy Center man in 2017.

District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt dismissed Armando Adame III’s request to throw out a verdict finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of Michael Bruce Johns, 28.

Authorities said Adame, 29, killed Johns in rural Floyd County following an October 2017 drug deal in Charles City where the two received ibuprofen instead of meth. Johns’ remained missing for months before his body was found.

A Floyd County jury found Adame guilty in a February trial, and he is currently awaiting sentencing.

Adame’s attorneys had asked Rosenbladt for a new trial, arguing the jury shouldn’t have heard the account of a woman who said she saw Adame and Johns arguing. She also testified Adame had pointed a sawed-off shotgun at her head and said she could settle a debt Johns had with him, according to court records.

In a ruling issued May 8, Rosenbladt dismissed the defense request.