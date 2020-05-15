Judge dismisses new trial motion in 2017 Floyd County slaying

CHARLES CITY -- A Waterloo man won’t be getting a new trial for allegedly killing a Grundy Center man in 2017.
District Court Judge Gregg Rosenbladt dismissed Armando Adame III’s request to throw out a verdict finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of Michael Bruce Johns, 28.
Authorities said Adame, 29, killed Johns in rural Floyd County following an October 2017 drug deal in Charles City where the two received ibuprofen instead of meth. Johns’ remained missing for months before his body was found.
A Floyd County jury found Adame guilty in a February trial, and he is currently awaiting sentencing.
Adame’s attorneys had asked Rosenbladt for a new trial, arguing the jury shouldn’t have heard the account of a woman who said she saw Adame and Johns arguing. She also testified Adame had pointed a sawed-off shotgun at her head and said she could settle a debt Johns had with him, according to court records.
In a ruling issued May 8, Rosenbladt dismissed the defense request.
“The court also finds that the evidence is relevant to a legitimate disputed factual issue in the case. This whole case involves the defendant’s anger, mistrust, and impatience directed toward the victim, which was finally culminated in the murder,” Rosenbladt wrote in his order.
The defense has also said the verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence, but the judge noted evidence included Adame had told an acquaintance he shot Johns before Johns’ remains were discovered as well as an eyewitness who was at the scene of the shooting. Cell phone records showing locations were also part of the evidence.
Adame is currently serving time for a federal firearms violation for possessing the shotgun that killed Johns. He is also facing life without parole for the murder charge. Sentencing has been scheduled for June.
