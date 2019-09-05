DECORAH — A judge has turned down a Decroah teen’s request for a new trial after a jury found him guilty in the beating death of his mother’s boyfriend.
Attorneys for Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18, had requested a new trial, alleging the verdict that found him guilty of second-degree murder went against the evidence presented in court.
On Tuesday, Judge Richard Stochl denied the defense motion saying there was sufficient evidence at trial to back the verdict.
Sentencing for Seelinger is scheduled for next week in Winneshiek County District Court in Decorah.
Authorities said Seelinger and Dalton Adam, 19, attacked David Hansen in July 2018, knocking him unconscious. Hansen never recovered and died of his injuries.
Trial for Adam is pending, and a hearing in his case is scheduled for next week.
