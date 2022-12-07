 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge declines to let woman take back dependent abuse plea

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A judge has turned down a request to allow a woman accused of taking money from a nursing home resident to take back her guilty plea.

Shannon Paige Hightower, 38, of Waterloo had pleaded to charges of dependent adult abuse and second-degree theft, apparently hoping for a deferred judgment that would wipe the case from her record after probation.

But during a November hearing, the judge imposed two five-year prison terms to be served concurrently, exceeding the probation sentence that prosecutors were seeking.

Hightower’s attorney then motioned to allow her to rescind her plea, saying she didn’t understand the plea documents. That request that was denied.

Authorities allege Hightower had power of attorney for a woman at Pillar of the Cedar Valley care center and she allegedly opened credit cards in her name, using money from her credit union account in 2019. Damages were estimated at more than $1,500.

Hightower posted an appeal bond while the request to take back her plea is challenged to a higher court.

