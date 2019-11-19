WATERLOO – A Waterloo man can’t take back his plea to robbing a bank in 2017.
Steven Lee Sisk, 54, pleaded guilty in June to federal robbery charges in the August 2017 holdup at Regions Bank in downtown Waterloo.
He then asked for a new attorney and attempted to rescind the plea, arguing that his old attorney hadn’t investigated the case and because he had less than a day to consider the plea offer.
Particularly, Sisk -- who suffers from multiple sclerosis and had hip replacement surgeries before and after the robbery -- said his doctor should have been shown video of the robbery to determine if Sisk would have been physically able to pull off the crime.
In a ruling issued in October, Judge C.J. Williams denied Sisk’s motion. He noted the doctor had been shown still photos of the robbery and wasn’t able to rule out Sisk as a suspect.
The judge also noted that Sisk had an almost identical draft of the plea agreement since early May.
Authorities allege Sisk was armed with a starter pistol during the holdup, and he was arrested in 2019 after he was allegedly identified by a scar and a gold tooth observed on the bank's surveillance system.
