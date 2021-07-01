Judge allows attorney access in trooper slaying case

GRUNDY CENTER --- A Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper during an April standoff will be able to meet with his legal team without sheriff’s deputies in the room.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith and a shootout with officers that followed.

In May, Lang’s attorneys approached the court because deputies at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo --- where Lang is being held --- refused to leave the conference room during a meeting to discuss the upcoming trial.

The defense brought up confidentiality concerns.

Deputies with the Black Hawk sheriff’s office said they had safety concerns, including the possibility Lang could smuggle contraband like pens or paper clips back to his cell, items that could be used as escape tools or weapons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an order handed down Thursday, Judge Joel Dalrymple sided with the defense, ruling that the sheriff’s office can visually monitor the meetings through closed circuit cameras and then search Lang when he returns. During the conferences, Lang can be subject to restraints, the judge ruled.