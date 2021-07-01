Judge allows attorney access in trooper slaying case

GRUNDY CENTER --- A Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper during an April standoff will be able to meet with his legal team without sheriff’s deputies in the room.
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith and a shootout with officers that followed.
In May, Lang’s attorneys approached the court because deputies at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo --- where Lang is being held --- refused to leave the conference room during a meeting to discuss the upcoming trial.
The defense brought up confidentiality concerns.
Deputies with the Black Hawk sheriff’s office said they had safety concerns, including the possibility Lang could smuggle contraband like pens or paper clips back to his cell, items that could be used as escape tools or weapons.
In an order handed down Thursday, Judge Joel Dalrymple sided with the defense, ruling that the sheriff’s office can visually monitor the meetings through closed circuit cameras and then search Lang when he returns. During the conferences, Lang can be subject to restraints, the judge ruled.
“The allegations suggest the defendant possesses a particular disdain for law enforcement and exercised violence before the alleged murder,” Dalrymple wrote in the ruling. “The court’s greatest concern is the constitutional rights of the defendant to have unfettered access to counsel and to engage in attorney-client communication under those constitutional protections.”
Lang's bond is currently set at $3 million cash only, and the defense has asked the court to lower it to $50,000 cash bond. The state is asking bond to remain at $3 million cash or $5 million corporate surety.
Authorities allege Lang struggled with a police officer and took the officer’s Taser and radio during a traffic stop. Lang then fled to his home, and when officers arrived to detain him, Lang shot Smith a shotgun.
A standoff ensued, and Lang allegedly opened fire on an armored vehicle when authorities re-entered the house, according to police accounts. Lang was shot and injured in the gun battle.