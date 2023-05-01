WATERLOO — A district court judge has again upheld the conviction of a Waterloo man who allegedly shot and killed the person who had been acquitted of killing his brother.

Judge Linda Fangman on Monday issued a ruling that affirmed the jury’s verdict finding Raymond Birden Jr., 24, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Shavondes Martin met a credibility-of-the-evidence standard.

“The weight of the credible evidence supports the verdict,” Fangman said during the brief hearing in Black Hawk County District Court on Monday.

The conviction had been appealed because an earlier ruling didn’t mention the standard and the Iowa Court of Appeals sent the case back to district court on the issue in a February 2023 decision.

Fangman went on to comment that she found parts of codefendant Danaesha Martin’s testimony credible – statements about setting up Shavondes Martin and her connections to Birden – and other parts less than credible – statements where she attempted to distance herself from the slaying.

The judge also noted that testimony from other witnesses, as well and other evidence, corroborated parts of Danaesha Martin’s account.

Birden was present in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing. Before the ruling he argued for a postponement to replace his court-appointed attorneys – who had represented him at trial – with a privately appointed attorney.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them and talked with them in three years. I don’t feel comfortable, with my life at stake, for this motion,” Birden said. “I don’t feel comfortable moving forward.”

Fangman ruled that the private attorney hadn’t filed an appearance in the case.

Defense attorney Steven Drahozal also argued unsuccessfully to grant Briden a new trial because of Danaesha Martin’s credibility issue.

Birden will now return to prison to resume serving his life sentence.

Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown, was killed in a 2016 drive-by shooting on Logan Avenue. Shavondes Martin was one of three people charged with murder in the case and he was acquitted of all charges at trial.

Authorities allege Birden had been seeking to get revenge since the acquittal and eventually used Martin’s cousin, Danaesha Martin, to lure him out.

Shavondes Martin, 22, was found dead in an alley behind South Street on May 31, 2018.

Danaesha Martin pleaded to a lesser charge of conspiracy and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Shavondes Martin’s mother, 48-year-old Diane Martin, was killed in September 2018 when someone shot at her Ricker Street home. Her death remains unsolved.

