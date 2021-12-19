John Sullivan appointed to judgeship

OELWEIN – A longtime attorney and magistrate in Oelwein has been tapped to take the place of a judge who is retiring.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named John James Sullivan as district court judge for the Waterloo-based Judicial District 1B.

The announcement came last week after Sullivan, 53, was named as one of two nominees by the district’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

Sullivan currently operates Sullivan Law Office in Oelwein, and he is a magistrate for Fayette County.

Sullivan wrote in his application for the spot that he is a strong advocate for public service.

“I believe that serving the public in a judicial capacity is one of the greater forms of service one can perform,” he wrote.

Over the years, Sullivan had experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil attorney.

Sullivan studied at universities in Massachusetts and earned a bachelors’ degree in history from Brigham Young University in Utah in 1993. He earned his law degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., in 1996.

He clerked for Legal Aid of Omaha and the First Judicial District in Waterloo until 1998 when he joined private practice as an associate with Laird and Luhring of Waverly.

Sullivan was a prosecutor with the Fayette County Attorney’s Office and an assistant county attorney in the civil division of the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office in Sioux City until 2005 when he started his own law office.

He was appointed as a magistrate in 2006.

Sullivan will fill the spot left open with the departure of Judge Brad Harris. Harris, of Grundy Center, was appointed to the bench in 2007.

Judicial District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties.

