WATERLOO – A woman who applied for a job at a Waterloo hotel on Wednesday will be getting a call back.
But it will be from the police.
According to authorities, the woman walked into the Holiday Inn Express, 2127 La Porte Road, around 1 p.m. and filled out an employment application. She then pulled down her pants and urinated in a public hallway, turned in the application and left, according to the police report.
No arrests have been made in the incident, and police continue to investigate.
