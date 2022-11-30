 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Jet crashed in Arkansas after leaving Waterloo airport

  • Updated
  • 0
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport

The Waterloo Regional Airport on in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — A jet aircraft that left the Waterloo Regional Airport on Tuesday night crashed when it landed at its destination an hour later.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the Lear Jet 45 apparently failed to stop after touching down at the airport in Batesville, Arkansas, and drove into a fence at the end of the runway, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had two crew members and five passengers who all survived the accident, according to the FAA.

Civil Air Patrol Lt. Anthony Doremus gives tour of CAP aircraft.

The aircraft is owned by Michigan Cat Aviation out of Southfield, Mich.

The plane departed Waterloo around 5:57 p.m. Tuesday and landed at Batesville at 7:10 p.m.

In recent days, the plane has landed in Florida, Mississippi, Turks and Caicos Islands, Alabama and Dubuque.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar official says 'about 400' migrant workers have died in World Cup projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News