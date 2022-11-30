Jet crashed in Arkansas after leaving Waterloo airport

WATERLOO — A jet aircraft that left the Waterloo Regional Airport on Tuesday night crashed when it landed at its destination an hour later.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the Lear Jet 45 apparently failed to stop after touching down at the airport in Batesville, Arkansas, and drove into a fence at the end of the runway, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had two crew members and five passengers who all survived the accident, according to the FAA.

The aircraft is owned by Michigan Cat Aviation out of Southfield, Mich.

The plane departed Waterloo around 5:57 p.m. Tuesday and landed at Batesville at 7:10 p.m.

In recent days, the plane has landed in Florida, Mississippi, Turks and Caicos Islands, Alabama and Dubuque.