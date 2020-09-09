Jesup woman arrested for meth following Waterloo chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Jesup woman has been arrested for drug charges following a weekend chase in Waterloo.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alysa Rae Johnson, 29, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, eluding, driving while suspended and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

She was also detained on a bench warrant for allegedly missing a court date on an unrelated forgery case. Bond was set at $43,000.

A deputy had attempted to pull over a Ford Taurus in the area of West Fourth and Washington streets around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. The chase lasted for about 15 minutes and came to an end near Barnes and Noble on Flammang Drive after authorities used Stop Sticks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers found meth, a bong and a syringe in the vehicle, and they located more than 5 grams of meth when she was taken to the jail for booking, according to court records.

