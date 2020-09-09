 Skip to main content
Jesup woman arrested for meth following Waterloo chase
Jesup woman arrested for meth following Waterloo chase

Alysa Rae Johnson

Alysa Rae Johnson

WATERLOO – A Jesup woman has been arrested for drug charges following a weekend chase in Waterloo.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alysa Rae Johnson, 29, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, eluding, driving while suspended and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

She was also detained on a bench warrant for allegedly missing a court date on an unrelated forgery case. Bond was set at $43,000.

A deputy had attempted to pull over a Ford Taurus in the area of West Fourth and Washington streets around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. The chase lasted for about 15 minutes and came to an end near Barnes and Noble on Flammang Drive after authorities used Stop Sticks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers found meth, a bong and a syringe in the vehicle, and they located more than 5 grams of meth when she was taken to the jail for booking, according to court records.

