Jesup trucking company owner sentenced in tax investigation

JESUP --- The owner of a Jesup trucking company has been sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Mark Warm, 57, on a charge of willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He will serve three years of supervised release following prison and was ordered to pay $1,406,561.66 in restitution to the IRS.

“Mr. Warm’s failure to pay employment taxes for seven years was an attempt to dodge his obligations to his employees and to the United States,” U.S. Attorney Sean Berry said. “Our system and our citizens depend upon employers like Mr. Warm to pay what they owe in employment taxes. This sentence shows that willfully failing to do so is a crime and there will be consequences.”

“Today’s sentencing sends a message that paying both individual and business taxes is an obligation you will be held to. When Mr. Warm made the decision to evade paying his employment taxes, he made a conscious decision to cheat his employees and all law abiding tax-payers,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Tyler Hatcher of the St. Louis Field Office. “As the 2022 tax season gets underway, IRS-CI wants it to be clear that, along with the Department of Justice, we will investigate and hold accountable those who cheat our tax system and cause harm to others.”

In a plea agreement, Warm, the owner of Warm Trucking Inc., admitted that from 2013 through 2019, he was responsible for withholding income taxes and FICA taxes from the pay of employees and was responsible for forwarding those withholdings to the IRS.

However, Warm admitted that for those seven tax years, he failed to forward the money he withheld from his employees’ pay to the IRS. In the plea agreement, Warm admitted he also failed to pay to the IRS other taxes owed by Warm Trucking. In total, Warm failed to send the IRS more than $1,400,000 in taxes owed by Warm Trucking.

