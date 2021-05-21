Jesup man serving life in infant son's death dies in prison

JESUP — A Jesup man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death in 1982 has died in prison.

Michael Cecil Craney, 68, died of natural causes around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Authorities said Craney threw his infant son, Matthew, to the floor and attacked him with a kitchen knife as the child’s mother struggled to save the baby on May 5, 1982.

The child sustained numerous stab wounds, a fractured skull and a slit throat, and died, according to court records.

During trial the October 1982 trial, the defense argued Craney was insane at the time of the slaying. Court records show he told his wife that night he was possessed and thought the baby was possessed.

He would later tell a psychiatrist he through the baby was “subhuman” and said “even if I spend the rest of my life in prison, there won’t be a devilish force unleashed in the world,” according to Courier archives.

A jury found Craney guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole a month later.