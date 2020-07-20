You are the owner of this article.
Jesup man arrested on sex abuse charges
Jesup man arrested on sex abuse charges

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

JESUP – A Jesup man has been arrested for allegedly abusing two girls.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Donald Young, 34, for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities allege he abused two girls under 12 years old in June 2018.

