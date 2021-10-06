Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center continues operations amid investigation

WATERLOO — The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center will continue to operate while state authorities investigate embezzlement allegations at the social services organization.

“We are not stopping business. Our doors are still open. We are doing what we are designed to do,” Beverly Cosby, the chair of the center’s board of directors, said Monday. “It’s business as usual.”

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Safety acknowledged agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Patrol searched the center’s Mobile Street headquarters in July as part of an ongoing investigation into misuse of funds.

No charges have been filed in the investigation.

The organization’s director, Jesse Henderson, has since resigned and is no longer employed at the center, Beverly Cosby said.

She said center officials are cooperating with authorities and are conducting an internal review.

“We are engaged in a comprehensive review of our policies, procedures and operations to ensure that all funds that have been entrusted to the center are properly utilized to benefit those individuals we serve and protect on a daily basis,” Beverly Cosby said.

Meanwhile, there won’t be any changes in services to clients at the center, which has been assisting the elderly and young people in the area with meal programs, activities and other programs for 55 years.

“Our commitment to the community remains strong, and we will continue to uphold our integrity as we move forward for another 55 years,” she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.