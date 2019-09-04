EVANSDALE — Evansdale’s police chief arrived at the station Tuesday in civilian clothing — dark pants and a striped polo shirt.
After all, it was Jeff Jensen’s last day of work.
The law enforcement veteran retired from the force shortly before noon, capping a 28-year career. Jensen, 55, said he plans to eventually find a retirement job, but first he wants to take half a year off.
“I have never had six months off in my life. I’ve always gone to school and work, but I have never been off more than two weeks. Ever,” Jensen said.
Jensen has been with the Evansdale Police Department since 1992, and he was appointed chief in 2015.
He said his management style revolved around a team approach, and he recounted once telling an officer the officer didn’t “work under him.”
“We work with each other. That’s always been my philosophy, we are a team. I don’t have all the answers, and everybody in this department has a say,” Jeff Jensen said.
Mike Dean, a 20-year police veteran, has been tapped to be the next Evansdale police chief, overseeing the force of eight full-time officers, half a dozen part-timers and four reserves.
Jensen said he will miss working with the people who have been with him, and he said his career has been rewarding, with lots of ups and downs.
“When babies are born, that’s a special day. ... You can’t beat a day like that. Mom’s doing good, baby is doing good. Life is good. You go to a bad scene, a suicide or something like that, that stays with you. You hate to see that,” Jensen said.
A Waterloo native, Jensen credits his oldest brother, Tom, with his decision to take up the badge. Tom, 18 years Jeff’s senior, worked for the Waterloo Police Department while Jeff was growing up, and he looked up to his older sibling.
“When I was a little kid, he would get dressed for Waterloo, and I had my boots and I had my gun belt with my cap guns. I was getting dressed, too,” Jeff Jensen said.
Tom Jensen later went on to further his law enforcement career in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County, Maryland, retiring as a homicide investigator, and then taking a position as a federal police officer with the National Institute of Health. Tom Jensen’s son, Tommy, Jeff Jensen’s nephew, died in the line of duty in March 2010 while serving on the Prince George’s County Police Department. He perished in a crash while heading to a burglary call.
Jeff Jensen has the date tattooed on his left bicep.
Jeff Jensen entered the workforce around the time of the 1980s farm crisis, so landing a job at the John Deere plant, as other relatives had done, wasn’t an option, and the Rath meatpacking plant was closing down. He studied at then-Hawkeye Tech and started as a reserve deputy with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
From there, he went to the Gilbertville Police Department and attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Not long after that, a number of Evansdale police officers were leaving for jobs at the Waterloo department, and Jeff Jensen was hired part time to fill the gap in Evansdale.
A year and a half later, he was moved to full time on March 1, 1992, and in 1995 he was promoted to sergeant.
