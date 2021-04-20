Janesville man who was shot in Waterloo in March arrested for guns

WATERLOO – A Janesville man who was shot in the back with his own gun during a March scuffle in Waterloo apparently returned to the scene over the weekend.
This time, he brought two guns, according to police.
Waterloo police arrested 22-year-old Erik Scott Matson on Sunday for two counts of carrying weapons. He was later released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, officers were in the 800 block of West Eighth Street around 1:05 a.m. Sunday when they noticed Matson standing outside a nearby house. Matson had a pending arrest warrant in an unrelated case, and when officers approached him, they found an empty holster on his belt and bullets in his pocket.
They checked a nearby trash bag and found a 9 mm Cobra Enterprises derringer and a .22-caliber Cobra derringer. Both guns were loaded.
The arrest took place about a block away from a home in the 700 block of West Seventh Street where Matson was shot March 7. Police said two men attacked him, he drew a gun from his waistband and was shot in the ensuing struggle.
Two people -- Stephen Wesley Bowman, 53, and Nicholas Lawrence Schumann, 30 -- were arrested on assault charges in the matter.
Matson is also awaiting trial for weapons and meth charges in connection with a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and drugs that police found in a vehicle where he was a passenger during a November traffic stop in Waterloo.