Janesville man sentenced to two decades in prison for meth, guns

051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

JANESVILLE – A Janesville man who was caught with guns and 1.6 kilograms of meth in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 29-year-old Taylor James Kruckenberg to up to 23 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth and felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Taylor James Kruckenberg

Taylor James Kruckenberg: 

Janesville man arrested for gun, drugs in Cedar Falls

Authorities allege Kruckenberg and his girlfriend, Jennifer Marie Klingsmith, were involved in meth sales, according to court records. Investigators conducted a controlled purchase at his Maple Street home in February 2020 and then stopped Kruckenberg when he left the house and found $7,000 in cash, 14 grams of meth and .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun.

When officers executed a search warrant at his home, they found a safe with 1.6 kilograms of pure meth, LSD, prescription medications and THC products. They also found a loaded 12-gauge Remington shotgun.

Kruckenberg is prohibited from handling firearms because of previous felony convictions for possession of a firearm as a felon, trafficking in stolen firearms and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to prosecutors.

Klingsmith, 36, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison in September on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth.

