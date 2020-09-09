Janesville man indicted on gun, drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Janesville man who was allegedly found with guns and drugs in February.

The grand jury seated in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids issued the indictment charging Taylor James Kruckenberg with conspiracy, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

The government is also seeking forfeiture of $7,000 in cash, according to court records.

The indictment was filed on Aug. 4 but remained sealed until Sunday when Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kruckenberg on Hawkeye Road.

Details weren’t available, but authorities alleged Kruckenberg was in possession of a Remington 870 Wingmaster shotgun, a .380-caliber Ruger LCP and more than 5 grams of pure meth on Feb. 24.

