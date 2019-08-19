CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police found several drugs and a gun after responding to a complaint on Friday.
Taylor James Kruckenberg, 27, of Janesville, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth, Xanax, marijuana, and LSD while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying weapons. He was also arrested for first-degree harassment for allegedly making threats.
He was being held without bond in the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo as of Monday.
According to police, officers received a report of an argument involving Kruckenberg and others at the Dollar General Store, 2921 Center St., around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
While officers were at the store, Kruckenberg apparently returned, driving a Cadillac Fleetwood. Police found a loaded 9mm Springfield pistol under the driver’s seat,
When Kruckenberg was being detained, he allegedly said “I should have used it to kill you all.”
Police also found drugs, including LSD tabs and THC wax and vape oils, in a hunting bag.
Kruckenberg has a prior conviction for receiving a stolen firearm in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.