{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police found several drugs and a gun after responding to a complaint on Friday.

Taylor James Kruckenberg, 27, of Janesville, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth, Xanax, marijuana, and LSD while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying weapons. He was also arrested for first-degree harassment for allegedly making threats.

He was being held without bond in the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo as of Monday.

According to police, officers received a report of an argument involving Kruckenberg and others at the Dollar General Store, 2921 Center St., around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

While officers were at the store, Kruckenberg apparently returned, driving a Cadillac Fleetwood. Police found a loaded 9mm Springfield pistol under the driver’s seat,

When Kruckenberg was being detained, he allegedly said “I should have used it to kill you all.”

Police also found drugs, including LSD tabs and THC wax and vape oils, in a hunting bag.

Kruckenberg has a prior conviction for receiving a stolen firearm in 2012.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments