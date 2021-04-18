 Skip to main content
Janesville man, 18, arrested after fleeing from Bremer County Sheriff's deputy
WAVERLY — A vehicle pursuit Sunday morning by a Bremer County sheriff’s deputy ended with the arrest of an 18-year-old rural Janesville man.

The chase started at approximately 4:50 a.m. as the sheriff’s office was investigating a suspicious vehicle at Janesville Consolidated School. During the incident, Dakota Moeller allegedly fled in a vehicle, traveling into Black Hawk County. According to a news release, the pursuit ended when the 18-year-old lost control and entered a ditch on Butler Road.

Deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a Janesville residence earlier in the morning. Moeller was arrested and transported to the Bremer County Jail. He was charged with second-degree felony theft, felony eluding and carrying weapons on school grounds.

The incident is still being investigated and additional charges are likely.

