Janesville man, 18, arrested after fleeing from Bremer County Sheriff's deputy

WAVERLY — A vehicle pursuit Sunday morning by a Bremer County sheriff’s deputy ended with the arrest of an 18-year-old rural Janesville man.

The chase started at approximately 4:50 a.m. as the sheriff’s office was investigating a suspicious vehicle at Janesville Consolidated School. During the incident, Dakota Moeller allegedly fled in a vehicle, traveling into Black Hawk County. According to a news release, the pursuit ended when the 18-year-old lost control and entered a ditch on Butler Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a Janesville residence earlier in the morning. Moeller was arrested and transported to the Bremer County Jail. He was charged with second-degree felony theft, felony eluding and carrying weapons on school grounds.

The incident is still being investigated and additional charges are likely.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.