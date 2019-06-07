{{featured_button_text}}
Jamar Ronod Wise, center, talks with defense attorney Blake Vierra and Melissa Anderson-Seeber after a jury found him guilty of second- and third-degree robbery, second-degree sexual abuse and other charges on June 7, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been found guilty of most charges in connection with a string of morning robberies at convenience stores in January and February 2018.

Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday afternoon, and around noon on Friday the panel announced it had found Jamar Ronod Wise, 26, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, second- and third-degree robbery, ongoing criminal conduct, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

He was acquitted in one of the holdups.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors allege Wise was behind holdups at Metro Mart on Falls Avenue, Neighborhood Mart on Independence Avenue, B&B East on Bishop Avenue and Prime Mart on Broadway Street. He was accused of beating one clerk unconscious and sexually assaulting her and trying to pull down the pants of a second worker during another robbery.

After identifying a possible getaway car in the Prime Mart crime, police used GPS to track Wise's vehicle and a rental car, and he was detained on March 20, 2018, when he entered the YesWay on San Marnan Drive wearing a mask after parking a block away.

He was found not guilty in the Metro Mart crime.

