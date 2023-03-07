WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to jail for attacking a man who used his wife’s casino loyalty card to play slot machines in 2021.

Prosecutors had sought a year in jail for Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., 46. The defense asked for time served – 68 days.

But judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber on Monday handed down a year in jail suspended to 120 days behind bars to be followed by two years of probation. Williams was also given credit for the 68 days he served.

“I find the facts of that assault are very egregious,” she said.

Authorities said Williams attacked Montana Gunhus after staff at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo determined Gunhus had been using a player card belonging to Williams’ wife that had been left in a slot machine.

Williams knocked Gunhus to the floor and continued to punch and kick him for 25 seconds before breaking off the attack, said Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz. Gunhus suffered broken facial bones and he lost sight in one eye following the assault.

During Monday’s hearing, Williams said he was sorry.

“I truly do apologize. This was an isolated incident. I’m not a violent individual,” said Williams, who had worked with people with disabilities before the incident. “That was outside my character.”

He said he was frustrated because he thought casino staff weren’t listening to him when he reported the loyalty club card had disappeared.

Anderson-Seeber suggested Williams use his time in jail and on probation to determine why he lost it that night.

Williams had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony. During a January criminal trial, a jury found him guilty on the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury, essentially finding the state didn’t prove the blindness was a result of the beating.

Gunhus appeared for Monday’s sentencing hearing but had to leave for an appointment after it was delayed.

He won a $1.7 million judgment against the casino during a civil trial in 2022.

