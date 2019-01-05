Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested on charges of burglary after police say he gave up details of stolen goods in a jailhouse phone call.

Daniel Lee Truesdell, 39, of 610 E. Fourth St., No. 701, was arrested Friday at the jail for third-degree burglary.

Waterloo Police say Truesdell was originally arrested Oct. 3 for violating a no-contact order with Miranda Zeien. Police don't know the nature of their relationship.

On Oct. 18, police say Truesdell made a phone call from the Black Hawk County Jail to Zeien, again violating the no-contact order. In that phone conversation, police say Truesdell told Zeien to get rid of a coin collection.

Police began investigating the phone call and found a coin collection that matched one that had been stolen during a forced-entry burglary to 132 Monroe St. on Sept. 30.

Truesdell remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

